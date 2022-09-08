Contests
‘Thomas and Friends’ introduces first autistic character

Bruno is the show's first character with autism.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - The children’s TV show “Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go” is introducing its first autistic character.

His name is Bruno, and Mattel describes him as a “joyful, pun-making brake car.”

Bruno will be voiced by 10-year-old Chuck Smith in the U.S. and 9-year-old Elliot Garcia in the U.K. Both are voice actors with autism.

More than 2% of adults in the U.S. have autism, according to a 2017 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 26th season of “Thomas and Friends” starts later this month.

