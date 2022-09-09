Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

1.5-pound newborn safely surrendered under Daniels Law

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.
Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.(Pexels)
By Freeman Stoddard and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A 1-day-old baby was safely surrendered in South Carolina Sunday under Daniels Law, according to the Department of Social Services.

Officials said the baby was accepted at Prisma Health Memorial Hospital where DSS took custody of the child.

According to DSS, the baby was born Sept. 3 and only weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces. He is currently receiving medical care.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Greenville County Family Court.

Officials said this is the fifth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year.

They also reiterated that Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option for people to surrender babies up to 60 days old. Anyone interested in learning more about the Safe Haven Act, also known as Daniel’s Law, can visit DSS’ website.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
Shawndale Mundy
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Board puts abortion rights question on Michigan fall ballot
Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday walking away from his Tanner Road home.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Boone County man
A former longtime Covington city employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts...
Former Covington city official indicted, charged more than $150K for herself on employee credit cards, feds say
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say