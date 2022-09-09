City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant.

The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year.

“This project is going to change the face of our city for a generation,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Reconnecting our neighborhoods to the jobs and everyday destinations they depend on is essential to our growth as a city that works for everyone.”

City and county officials have secured $153 million for the viaduct’s replacement from other federal grants, state grants and local matching funds. An additional $205 million is available from a SORTA grant payable in installments of $8.2 million over 25 years beginning in 2022.

The INFRA grant appears to bring the total secured for the replacement project above the $398 million it is estimated to cost. We have reached out to the City for clarification.

“This catalytic investment will advance the replacement of the Western Hills Viaduct project and will create a safer connection to the western side of the Mill Creek for over 55,000 drivers,” said Hamilton County Engineer Eric Beck. “This is a beautiful example of how government is supposed to work; the City, County, State and our federal government officials from all sides of the aisle, as well as the voters, came together to push this project forward.”

The viaduct, a double-decker bridge supported by open-spandrel arches, is now 90 years old, having been built in 1932 as part of the Union Terminal project. It’s rated a 5 out of 10, considered “poor,” according to Ohio Department of Transportation standards.

City officials say the viaduct is safe to use but assess it to be at the end of its useful life due to worsening structural deterioration. Viaduct traffic is currently subject to a weight limit, and nets are installed beneath the lower deck of the bridge to catch loose concrete.

The city initially explored a rehab project that wouldn’t require the construction of a new bridge, but that would require the existing viaduct be closed for several years, and any rehab project would be significantly complicated by the viaduct’s location over a rail yard.

Moreover, according to City officials, a rehabbed bridge wouldn’t offer the sort of improvements demanded by users, including wider lanes and a dedicated, protected pedestrian/bike path.

The current design proposes a single-deck “extradosed” bridge supported by two pairs of cable-stayed towers. It will include a 14-ft. wide protected multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists on the south side and an 8-ft. wide sidewalk on the north side.

It will reside 50 feet south of the existing viaduct, which will remain in place and continue to carry traffic until its replacement is finished.

“This is an exciting step toward creating connectivity and access that will benefit all Cincinnatians, especially Black and Brown communities that were disproportionately affected during the original construction,” City Manager Sheryl Long said.

Final designs and engineering plans, which include reconfiguring the Interstate 75 interchange, must still be completed and approved by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The project team also must finalize detailed design and engineering plans for the bridge in conjunction with the ODOT project to replace and reconfigure the I-75 interchange, which is in preliminary design.

Site prep work began in March with the demolition of several buildings in the footprint of the new bridge. Crews are also working to relocate the Duke Energy substation and transmission line as well as railroad tracks and other utilities, according to a City of Cincinnati spokesperson.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to begin by 2025. The full project, which includes removal of the existing viaduct, is expected to be complete by 2030.

The Western Hills Viaduct (WXIX)

