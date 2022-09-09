Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom.

The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.

Around 5:15 a.m. Friday, police got the call from the family saying the animal was in the bathroom and they did not want to get near it.

The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the family was packing up their vehicle to hit the road for a trip, police explained.

Officers safely removed the coyote and released him outside unharmed, according to the Facebook post.

The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the...
The coyote was released outside after officers found him hiding behind the toilet in the family’s first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook.(Trenton Police Department Facebook page)

Trenton police offered this reminder to residents in the area:

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
Shawndale Mundy
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

Latest News

Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday walking away from his Tanner Road home.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Boone County man
A former longtime Covington city employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts...
Former Covington city official indicted, charged more than $150K for herself on employee credit cards, feds say
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II