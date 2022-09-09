Contests
Flames, large smoke clouds coming from Lockland address: Video

Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire (Video courtesy of Michele Messing)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire where flames and large smoke clouds can be seen coming from the area.

The fire is coming from 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland.

A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.

FOX19 NOW is en route to the fire.

This story will be updated soon.

