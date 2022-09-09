Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Former Covington city official indicted, charged more than $150K for herself on employee credit cards, feds say

A former longtime Covington city employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts...
A former longtime Covington city employee was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, local, state and federal authorities announced Friday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A former longtime Covington city official was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft, local, state and federal authorities announced Friday.

Allison Donaldson, 49, quit her job as the administrative manager of the city’s public works department earlier this year. She worked for the city since 2005, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

According to her indictment, Donaldson defrauded the city by using her position to access credit card information and charged more than $150,000 in purchases for herself and her home on employee credit cards between February 2020 and February of this year, according to her indictment.

The purchases include repairs for a Mercedes Benz, Crate & Barrel furniture, and designer counter stools.

Donaldson is scheduled to appear in federal court on Sept. 19.

The indictments are the result of investigations by the FBI, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigation, and the Kenton County Police Department.

Donaldson faces up to 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud and up to two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.

She also faces judgments for restitution and forfeiture of the property she gained through the alleged fraud.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
Shawndale Mundy
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
West Chester police said officers were called to a shooting on Fountains Boulevard, between...
4-year-old inside apartment when man forces his way in, shoots woman
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

Latest News

Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday walking away from his Tanner Road home.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Boone County man
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next as UK mourns, King Charles III starts reign
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II