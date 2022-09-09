Man found shot to death near Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Over-the-Rhine right outside Findlay Market overnight.

Officers found his body on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Elm Street just before midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his 30s, police say.

His name has not been released.

