Man indicted on murder charges for crime committed as teen: Prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has now been indicted on a murder charge for a crime he allegedly committed when he was a teenager.

Keymorie Berry, 18, was indicted for aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

In April 2020, Berry, who at the time was 16, and his accomplice, 21-year-old Antonio Smith, shot and killed Donald Scott, 36, on Montrose Avenue around 5:40 a.m., according to a bill of particulars written by Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan.

While Scott was sitting in a vehicle, Berry and Smith threatened him with a firearm, court documents said.

After an attempt to drive away, Scott was shot in the neck, and Berry and Smith robbed him, according to the court records.

The documents said that Scott became a non-verbal paraplegic from the injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was later pronounced dead.

Since Berry was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he was charged with robbery and felonious assault until Scott died due to his injuries, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Public Information Officer Amy Clausing said.

Along with Friday’s indictment, the now 18-year-old is facing more charges.

Berry was indicted on a second felonious assault charge for helping Smith in the attempted robbery of Geray Carter, the bill of particulars stated.

During a foot chase, Geray was shot in the hand and back after escaping from the two men, court documents said.

Smith was indicted in May 2020, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Berry is expected to be back in court on Sept. 29.

