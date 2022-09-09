Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man indicted on murder charges for crime committed as teen: Prosecutor

(Arizona's Family)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has now been indicted on a murder charge for a crime he allegedly committed when he was a teenager.

Keymorie Berry, 18, was indicted for aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

In April 2020, Berry, who at the time was 16, and his accomplice, 21-year-old Antonio Smith, shot and killed Donald Scott, 36, on Montrose Avenue around 5:40 a.m., according to a bill of particulars written by Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan.

While Scott was sitting in a vehicle, Berry and Smith threatened him with a firearm, court documents said.

After an attempt to drive away, Scott was shot in the neck, and Berry and Smith robbed him, according to the court records.

The documents said that Scott became a non-verbal paraplegic from the injuries he sustained in the shooting. He was later pronounced dead.

Since Berry was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he was charged with robbery and felonious assault until Scott died due to his injuries, Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Public Information Officer Amy Clausing said.

Along with Friday’s indictment, the now 18-year-old is facing more charges.

Berry was indicted on a second felonious assault charge for helping Smith in the attempted robbery of Geray Carter, the bill of particulars stated.

During a foot chase, Geray was shot in the hand and back after escaping from the two men, court documents said.

Smith was indicted in May 2020, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Berry is expected to be back in court on Sept. 29.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
Shawndale Mundy
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
Christian Van Winkle, 23, was last spotted near Mercy Health Clermont Hospital before getting...
Suspect escapes custody in Clermont County
Human remains were recovered in Elsmere, according to Colonel Michael “Spike” Jones with the...
Missing Cincinnati woman identified after human remains found in NKY

Latest News

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London, Friday,...
King Charles III signals his reign will offer change of tone
An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Raindrops are seen on a photograph left at the gates of Buckingham Palace by a mourner in...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth: King Charles III, in first address, vows ‘lifelong service’
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio