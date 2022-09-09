Man lured to West Chester apartment by women intending to rob him, lawyer says

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The attorney for a Cincinnati man who was arrested on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges claims his client was lured to a West Chester apartment to be robbed.

Clyde Bennett is representing 33-year-old Courtney Montgomery following his arrest on Wednesday.

The attorney says Courtney is the actual victim in the case and is asking for the charges to be dismissed.

Courtney went to an apartment on Fountains Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to West Chester police.

He went there for a “night of romance” after meeting two women online, Bennett told FOX19 NOW.

Earlier in the week, police said Courtney forced his way into the apartment, ultimately shooting one of the women.

Bennett says that is not the case.

Courtney arrived at the apartment, walked in the door, and one of the women already had a gun pointed at him with the intent to rob the 33-year-old, Bennett explained.

Courtney managed to disarm the woman holding the gun and then used it to defend himself, his attorney says.

Bennett says he plans to ask the judge to dismiss both charges against his client during a court hearing Friday.

The attorney’s claims differ from one of the women who called 911 after the shooting on Wednesday.

A woman tells 911, “Yes, he came into the wrong building. He had a gun. We tried to run from him,” according to a recording of the call.

Police said the woman who was shot was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be ok.

West Chester Police Chief Joel Herzog said Thursday they were still working to determine what happened at the West Chester apartment complex.

“We will have to follow back up to determine if this was an unknown or was this a person that was previously invited,” said Chief Herzog. “May have been invited by one person, and the other person didn’t know. Those are all things that are under investigation to determine.”

Courtney was arrested in Cincinnati around 9:30 p.m. with assistance from Cincinnati police.

Before being arrested, Courtney talked with his father, Eugene Montgomery, to explain what happened.

The series of events Eugene laid out are in line with what Bennett said happened.

“[Courtney] said that when he got to the residence, they had already talked and everything, and she was telling him, ‘come on, I’m waiting on you,’” Eugene explained.

According to Eugene, the apartment door was already opened when his son arrived.

“Somewhere in between the next few minutes that went past, there was another individual who came into the apartment,” Eugene said. “Under my understanding, it’s either her girlfriend or something along those lines.”

Eugene says his son felt set up.

“She came into the apartment, and she spotted him,” Eugene said. “[She] already had her weapon out, cocked it, and he went into defense mode at that time fearing for his life and safety. He tried to dislodge the weapon from her hands, and he went for it.”

Courtney told his father that’s when he and the woman began wrestling for the gun.

“During that struggle, the other lady he was there to see actually jumped in on this struggle and was on his back,” Eugene explained. “So, he’s trying to get this gun out of the lady who came in and trying to fend off the other lady who resides there.”

Courtney’s father says his son told him that he finally broke free after wrestling with both women.

“As he’s gotten the firearm away and the lady was still on his back, he said he was able to get up, but the lady on his back was still there, and as he was trying to run out the door, he said he fired a shot.”

Eugene says his son did not know which direction the bullet went but ran out of the building for safety.

