Pike County Massacre: A case history

By Mike Schell
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - It started back in 2016.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were massacred execution-style in their Pike County homes.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.

In 2018, George “Billy” Wagner III, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, George Wagner IV, 27, and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 26, all were taken into custody on aggravated murder charges with the possibility for the death penalty.

The video above tells a history of the case as preparations begin for the trial of George Wagner IV.

