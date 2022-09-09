Contests
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

Students at West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County will be learning remotely Friday due to a school threat. The building is only open to staff, who still must report
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The incident remains under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and school security officials, he told FOX19 NOW early Friday.

School leaders are calling it a “student security issue” in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

Staff including teachers are still required to report to work as usual.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to multiple school officials, including the superintendent. We will update this story when we hear back.

“Due to a developing student security issue, West Union High School will hold classes remotely tomorrow, Friday, September 9, 2022,” the school’s Facebook post reads.

“Staff will report to school as normal. Students, please check your school email on Friday morning for details concerning this change.”

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

