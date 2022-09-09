School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The incident remains under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and school security officials, he told FOX19 NOW early Friday.

School leaders are calling it a “student security issue” in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

Staff including teachers are still required to report to work as usual.

“Due to a developing student security issue, West Union High School will hold classes remotely tomorrow, Friday, September 9, 2022,” the school’s Facebook post reads.

“Staff will report to school as normal. Students, please check your school email on Friday morning for details concerning this change.”

