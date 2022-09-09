Contests
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Boone County man

Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday walking away from his Tanner Road home.
Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday walking away from his Tanner Road home.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County man with dementia is missing from his home in Hebron, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Steve Anglin, 78, was last seen at 8 a.m. before he walked away from his home on the 1600 block of Tanner Road, Boone County spokesman Major Philip Ridgell explained.

Anglin is a 5′6″ white male who weighs 130lbs with gray hair and a gray beard, the Sheriff’s office said. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, tall black boots and blue jeans.

If located, police urge people to call 911.

