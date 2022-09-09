Show Your Stripes: Send pics of your Bengals pride to FOX19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation, it’s once again time to show your stripes ahead of the Bengals’ regular-season opener against the Steelers.

The team is asking fans to show off their love for the Bengals by wearing team gear on Friday and Saturday.

The tradition of showing your stripes started last season during the Bengals run to the Super Bowl.

Another tradition the Bengals are looking to make permanent is “light up Cincinnati orange.”

Just like many across the Tri-State during the playoffs last season, the Bengals encourage business buildings and homes to display orange lights in support of the Bengals.

