Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

Stein Hoist competition from Cincinnati's Oktoberfest 2021.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment.

The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September.

Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events.

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Located in the heart of the Queen City, Zinzinnati Oktoberfest is the nation’s largest Oktoberfest with more than 700,00 people attending every year.

Oktoberfest will have hundreds of beers and over 30 vendors selling various German foods, along with 30 live acts to watch.

Participants will be able to find anything from soft pretzels and sauerkraut balls, to pickled pigs feet and bratwurst.

This year’s Oktoberfest will be cashless.

People will be able to find the German festival on 2nd and 3rd Streets in Downtown Cincinnati.

  • Friday, Sept. 16 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 18 - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Oktoberfest 2022 will host over 700,000 people this year.
Covington Oktoberfest

Since 1979, families from all-over have joined to celebrate Oktoberfest in Covington’s Goebel Park.

This year, the annual festival has added a second stage for live performances, Football Village to watch any football games this weekend and various German-themed games for Saturday’s festivities.

Attendees will be able to eat and drink local food and beer, including being among the first to try Braxton Brewery’s Graeter’s Pumpkin Ale.

  • Friday, Sept. 9 - 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 11 - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
"Running of the Wieners" at Zinzinnati's Oktoberfest in Downtown 2021.
Loveland Oktoberfest

The city of Loveland is turning their Downtown area German for their second annual Oktoberfest.

Restaurants and bars will hold a stein hoist competition on Friday, where they will later see who the strongest stein hoist participant of all of the groups is on Saturday.

An official keg procession and tapping of the keg by Loveland Mayor Kathy Bailey will also take place on Saturday.

In addition to the traditional German activities, the city will also have a Biergarten, stein slide, wiener dog races, axe throwing and more.

  • Friday, Sept. 23 - 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 24 - Noon to 10 p.m.

For the full Loveland Oktoberfest information, click this link.

