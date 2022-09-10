Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for respiratory infections in children that can lead to paralysis.(halfpoint via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN/WCCO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking pediatricians to be on the lookout for a rare but serious respiratory infection in children.

It’s not the flu or COVID-19; it’s called Enterovirus D68, which can lead to a condition that causes paralysis.

The infection, which tends to emerge in late summer and early fall, can lead to acute flaccid myelitis or AFM.

AFM causes weakness in the arms and legs; in some cases, it can even lead to paralysis.

Health officials said the average age of children affected is three, and kids with asthma may be at higher risk.

Enterovirus D68 can be tricky to diagnose because its symptoms mirror those of the common cold, like runny nose, cough and fever.

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if they notice their child is having difficulty breathing or if their symptoms worsen.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on Elm Street in...
Police name man found shot to death near Findlay Market

Latest News

Payment processor Visa Inc. says it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops.
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
A newborn child in North Carolina received the world’s first partial heart transplant.
‘Owen was in the best hands’: Newborn baby receives world’s first partial heart transplant
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
FILE - Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area