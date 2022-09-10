Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man after he was caught on camera hitting two dogs with a shovel on Thursday in Woodlawn, according to a Hamilton County affidavit.

The affidavit says that Tianthony Wagner, 42, was caught hitting the dogs on Panola Drive, causing one of them to have severe injuries.

Warning the video may be graphic:

Man caught attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn

In the video, Wagner walks to the fence on Panola Drive, leans over, grabs a shovel and hits the dogs.

One dog runs to the other side of the yard, but the other dog remains at the fence in front of Wagner, the affidavit reads.

The video then shows Wagner continuing to swing the shovel hitting the small dog.

That dog, Pablo, was taken to the vet and is in the care of the nonprofit Proud Pups Rescue.

“The internal medicine doctor and neurologist looked at him this morning. The neurologist said he needs time to heal from this and we just need to give him the supportive care to do so,” Proud Pups Rescue stated on their Facebook page. “They both seemed pretty optimistic but it’s very unknown right now. He did stay stable overnight- no seizures and they don’t think he will have any at this point since it’s been a few days. He’s still not wanting to stand up or eat but- that’s to be expected. He will continue to stay hospitalized at least for another 24 hours. It’s scary but both doctors seemed really hopeful. We hope he can pull through this.”

Wagner is out on bond where a judge set it for $2,500.

Jail records show that Wagner is facing one count of injuring animals and is expected in court on Sept. 12.

