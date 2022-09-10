Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say it happened along West 6th street between Elm and Race Streets around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the back. Police add that they found 18 shell casings from the shooting.

Officers say that the man was rushed to UC Medical Center.

Police have not given information on a suspect.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

