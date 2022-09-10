Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)

Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)
Police: Man arrested for climbing through luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins Airport (video)(Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New footage released to 19 News shows a man arrested in July after climbing through a luggage carousel at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on July 3, according to an incident report from the Cleveland Police Department.

Security camera footage released by the Cleveland Police Department caught the man, identified as 29-year-old Nicholas Garrett, climbing through the carousel.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department

A witness saw Garrett entered the restricted area and immediately called police, the report said.

Garrett told officers while being questioned he noticed the zipper of his luggage had been opened and a pair of shoes estimated to be $1,000 were missing, the report said.

He also told officers he noticed an employee through the carousel door after the carousel stopped, which was when he jumped through the carousel.

“What you did was a big, big no-no,” one of the officers said.

“I wasn’t trying to break no laws,” Garrett replied.

The exchange was caught on officer-worn bodycam video, provided by the Cleveland Police Department:

Courtesy: Cleveland Police Department

Police then arrested Garrett, the report said. Officers also discovered Garrett was carrying a ‘small amount’ of marijuana.

Garrett was charged with criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest on July 12 and was given a $198 fine, the court documents say.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting

Latest News

George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
Pike County Massacre: First trial resumes with opening statements Monday
Cincinnati police are investigating a hit-skip crash involving a Mt. Healthy police cruiser...
Driver at large after crash into police cruiser
Opening statements to begin Monday in Pike County murder trial
Opening statements to begin Monday in Pike County murder trial
Monday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Weather
It will be dry and cool Monday morning
Dry and cool weather Monday