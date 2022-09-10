Contests
Some rain and storms possible over the weekend

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers return Saturday and Sunday as a cold front approaches the Tri-State. It looks like an arrival time of early evening Saturday and when the rain does move in it will be scattered and light and not everyone will see rain.

Showers Sunday will be more widespread and more frequent but no heavy rain is in the forecast right now.

After a couple showery weekend days, Monday looks like a few showers are possible, Tuesday there is the small chance of a pop-up shower then Wednesday through Friday look dry.

