Tri-State man charged in crash that killed unborn baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces criminal charges in a crash earlier this year that resulted in a woman losing her pregnancy, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Hamilton County grand jury this week indicted Luis Rodriguez Bueso on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

A warrant is out for Bueso’s arrest.

The crash happened March 5, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.

Bueso was allegedly going 82 mph in a 35 mph speed zone when he struck a train that was blocking the road,.

A passenger in Bueso’s car was pregnant and lost the pregnancy as a result of the crash, Clausing says.

Bueso was driving on a suspended license at the time, according to the indictment.

The prosecutor’s office could not confirm details of the crash, but FOX19 previously reported on a crash investigated by the sheriff’s office with the same fact pattern.

It happened March 5 around 7:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Broadwell Road when an SUV crashed into a train.

The vehicle subsequently became trapped underneath the train.

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed at the time that one female was unresponsive and one male had sustained a leg injury.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Again, the prosecutor’s office could not confirm the crashes are one and the same.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.