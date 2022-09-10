UC students say they woke to find strange man in their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Terrifying moments Friday morning for two University of Cincinnati students who woke up to find a stranger inside their home.

Police are searching for the suspect.

It happened on East Daniels Street in Corryville, according to the victims.

Alayna Peterson and Lindsay Kumar say they woke around 2 a.m. to find the alleged intruder.

“When I looked up, someone was in our house right in front of the door,” Peterson said. “My initial reaction was to scream.”

Peterson’s dog woke the pair up. The women say they locked eyes with the man allegedly trying to burglarize the home.

“It was pretty terrifying, but also didn’t feel real,” said Peterson.

The women say they made a critical mistake that allowed the man to get in the home.

“I left my keys in her car,” said Kumar. “She forgot to lock her car. They broke into her car, rummaged through her car, used my keys to get into the house.”

The women say they called police. After officers responded, they learned one of their neighbors nearly had a similar experience.

At that home, a report from University of Cincinnati PD says a UC student reported a person tried to enter their home through a window but left after realizing it was locked.

It’s not clear whether the incidents are related.

The women say they learned an important lesson from the experience. They spend the day changing the locks in their home and installing security cameras.

