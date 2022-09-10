Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said.

The victim walked into a store in Mahoning County, where she told one of the store clerks that she was raped, Dennis explained.

OSHP was told the rape occurred on the entrance ramp of I-76 westbound of Bailey Road.

On the ramp, investigators found tire tracks that indicated a vehicle had been sitting in that area for a long period of time, Dennis added.

Troopers began to search for a commercial truck that matched the victim’s description and tire tracks, but they could not find a match, OSHP said.

According to Dennis, multiple DNA tests were completed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, however, they were unable to narrow down a suspect.

In 2022, investigators used “electronic data analysis for the location, date and timeframe” of when the incident occurred and were able to identify Abshukurov as a suspect, Dennis said.

Troopers showed the victim a picture of the suspect where she confirmed Abshukurov was the man who raped her, the highway patrol said.

Abshukurov in custody at Warren County Jail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on Elm Street in...
Police name man found shot to death near Findlay Market

Latest News

Warm and Muggy Overnight
Saturday Evening Forecast Update
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Man caught attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn
From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and...
Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny