Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said.

The victim walked into a store in Mahoning County, where she told one of the store clerks that she was raped, Dennis explained.

OSHP was told the rape occurred on the entrance ramp of I-76 westbound of Bailey Road.

On the ramp, investigators found tire tracks that indicated a vehicle had been sitting in that area for a long period of time, Dennis added.

Troopers began to search for a commercial truck that matched the victim’s description and tire tracks, but they could not find a match, OSHP said.

According to Dennis, multiple DNA tests were completed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, however, they were unable to narrow down a suspect.

In 2022, investigators used “electronic data analysis for the location, date and timeframe” of when the incident occurred and were able to identify Abshukurov as a suspect, Dennis said.

Troopers showed the victim a picture of the suspect where she confirmed Abshukurov was the man who raped her, the highway patrol said.

Abshukurov in custody at Warren County Jail.

