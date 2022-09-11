Contests
Bengals fans pack Longworth Hall, The Banks ahead of first game since Super Bowl

Fans get ready for first Bengals game of the season
By Drew Amman
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Fans are ready and have been tailgating outside at Longworth Hall and The Banks since early morning Sunday for the Bengals’ first game since making it to the Super Bowl last season.

The season opener will be at the newly named Paycor Stadium against rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at 1 p.m.

Bengals fans are encouraged to enter the stadium at 12:30 p.m. and be as loud as possible.

In addition to Longworth Hall and The Banks, fans can also tailgate at Fountain Square from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The team wants fans to showing their stripes by wearing Bengals gear, and businesses to join the “Light Up Cincinnati Orange” initiative ahead of game days in an effort to continue the tradition that started during last season’s playoff run.

