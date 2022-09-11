Cleves man arrested for allegedly receiving solicited nude photos of minor: Court docs

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Sept. 2 after he allegedly received nude photos of a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Albert Bingle, 67, received solicited photos of a 12-year-old boy’s genitalia, the affidavit states.

After receiving the photos, Bingle admitted to using the photos for sexual gratification.

In addition, Bingle offered to pay the boy for the pictures, court documents say.

A judge set the suspect’s bond for $5,000.

Bingle is expected to appear back in court on Sept. 19.

