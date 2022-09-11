Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cleves man arrested for allegedly receiving solicited nude photos of minor: Court docs

Albert Bingle is facing child obscenity charges after receiving nude photos from a 12-year-old...
Albert Bingle is facing child obscenity charges after receiving nude photos from a 12-year-old boy.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Courtney King
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested on Sept. 2 after he allegedly received nude photos of a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Albert Bingle, 67, received solicited photos of a 12-year-old boy’s genitalia, the affidavit states.

After receiving the photos, Bingle admitted to using the photos for sexual gratification.

In addition, Bingle offered to pay the boy for the pictures, court documents say.

A judge set the suspect’s bond for $5,000.

Bingle is expected to appear back in court on Sept. 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire

Latest News

Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt
People walk corgis along the Royal Mile, before the arrival of the hearse carrying the coffin...
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
Clearcreek Township officer ‘improving every day’