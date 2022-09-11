Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

First responders honor 9/11 victims at Summit Park in Blue Ash

First responders climb the Observation Tower in Blue Ash 10 times to honor the service of those...
First responders climb the Observation Tower in Blue Ash 10 times to honor the service of those men and women who ran to help the victims of 9/11.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -The Blue Ash Fire Department and Firefighters honored the victims and the first responders of 9/11 Sunday at the annual Stair Climb at Summit Park.

Blue Ash firefighter and event organizer Scott Reed says that flags were lined up on the lawn, and a piece of recovered steel from the World Trade Center was displayed for the public view. First responders also climbed the Summit Park Observation tower 10 times in full gear to signify the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that the firefighters climbed that day in 2001.

In 2001 a total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In New York, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were crashed into the North and South Towers – of the World Trade Center.

Of those who died, 343 were firefighters, 23 were police officers and 37 were officers with the port authority.

The first responders in Blue Ash remembered every single victim of 9/11 as they climbed every step.

“It’s definitely a pretty sobering reminder. I said earlier in the event that we made a vow and a commitment to remember and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Reed said.

Reed says that he hopes that as time goes on, people will never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s been two decades a long time for sure. Like I said we all made a pledge and promise to not forget the sacrifices that were made that day. There is definitely a new and younger generation growing up, and we need to teach what that evil looked like, but we also need to teach them about the bravery and sacrifice that took place that day,” Reed said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Latest News

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes
Photo of Officer Eric Ney taken on July 20.
Clearcreek Township officer ‘improving every day’
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
Fans tailgate outside at Longworth Hall ahead of the Bengals' season opener against the Steelers.
Bengals fans pack Longworth Hall, The Banks ahead of first game since Super Bowl