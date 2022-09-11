First responders honor 9/11 victims at Summit Park in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) -The Blue Ash Fire Department and Firefighters honored the victims and the first responders of 9/11 Sunday at the annual Stair Climb at Summit Park.

Blue Ash firefighter and event organizer Scott Reed says that flags were lined up on the lawn, and a piece of recovered steel from the World Trade Center was displayed for the public view. First responders also climbed the Summit Park Observation tower 10 times in full gear to signify the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that the firefighters climbed that day in 2001.

In 2001 a total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In New York, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were crashed into the North and South Towers – of the World Trade Center.

Of those who died, 343 were firefighters, 23 were police officers and 37 were officers with the port authority.

The first responders in Blue Ash remembered every single victim of 9/11 as they climbed every step.

“It’s definitely a pretty sobering reminder. I said earlier in the event that we made a vow and a commitment to remember and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Reed said.

Reed says that he hopes that as time goes on, people will never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

“It’s been two decades a long time for sure. Like I said we all made a pledge and promise to not forget the sacrifices that were made that day. There is definitely a new and younger generation growing up, and we need to teach what that evil looked like, but we also need to teach them about the bravery and sacrifice that took place that day,” Reed said.

