Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Kings Island reveals Halloween Haunt attractions, scare zones, mazes

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt returns to the amusement park starting Sept. 23 through Oct. 29.

The fully transformed park will have six “bone-chilling” mazes, four scare zones, three “sinister” live shows and “hair-raising” night rides that will conjure screams, Kings Island’s Director of Communication Chaw Showalter says.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

One of the haunted mazes is a new attraction, called the Hotel St. Michelle, based on the haunting tale of a hotel manager’s missing daughter.

In addition to the new maze, there will also be a new scare zone called Alien X that will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Area 72.

Lastly, two new shows will be performed at Halloween Haunt, called NyteWalker and Terror Rising.

Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.
Kings Island prepares for its annual Halloween Haunt.(WXIX)

Halloween Haunt will only be on Fridays and Saturdays, along with select Sundays, Showalter says.

For more information on the haunt, click this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside the Kroger store in Spring Grove Village...
Possible motive behind deadly pedestrian Kroger crash revealed by prosecutor
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
Cincinnati police are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man on Elm Street in...
Police name man found shot to death near Findlay Market

Latest News

Stein Hoist competition from Cincinnati's Oktoberfest 2021.
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
Professional golf makes monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Cedar Point retiring roller coaster that injured woman in 2021
Cincinnati’s Labor Day celebrations, deals & events