Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt

Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents.
Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday.
According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the juvenile female, and took a picture underneath the victim’s skirt.
Police arrested Hayes where he was later taken to Hamilton County Justice Center.
