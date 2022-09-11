Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday.

According to an affidavit, Hayes walked past the juvenile female, and took a picture underneath the victim’s skirt.

Police arrested Hayes where he was later taken to Hamilton County Justice Center.

