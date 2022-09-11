Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Rain ends this evening with dry weather Monday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will come to an end this evening with cooler and drier weather Monday. We did see some heavy rain in spots today with more than half an inch at the international airport in a short amount of time. Tonight will be cool with a low of 55.

Monday will be dry as the Reds come back to town. It will be cool with a high of 73. Tuesday will be nearly identical.

Wednesday we begin a warming trend with highs back to near normal. We will be warmer than normal with lots of sunshine this weekend as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. If you still have your swimming pool open or have access to a swimming pool, it may not be a bad weekend to take a dip!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Firefighters on scene of Lockland fire
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire

Latest News

Rain ends this evening
Rain continues this evening with dry weather Monday
Showers and Thunderstorms expected Sunday Afternoon and Evening
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
logo
Chance of a Shower Overnight, More Rain Sunday