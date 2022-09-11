Contests
Showers and Thunderstorms expected Sunday Afternoon and Evening

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Warm, more humid air and the cloudy sky are all signs of the rainmaker to the south that promises showers Sunday. Showers will be scattered and light, but more widespread rain will fall late afternoon and evening with a few rumbles of thunder. Rain will taper off overnight and end by dawn Monday.

Monday and Tuesday there is the chance of a shower but most of the time and in most places the weather will be dry.

Wednesday through Friday look to be dry and warmer with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s Friday through Tuesday September 20th. Through that stretch rainfall will be hard to come by as a dry, almost hot, late summer weather patters is established over the Tristate.

