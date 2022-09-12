Contests
12 Northern Kentucky bourbon bars make national list of America’s best

Behind the bar at The Globe Covington.
Behind the bar at The Globe Covington.(meetNKY/Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Twelve Northern Kentucky establishments are among the best places to get a bourbon in the nation, according to this year’s list from The Bourbon Review.

Eleven of the twelve Northern Kentucky bars made the coveted list in 2021. This year’s new entrant is Purple Poulet, a southern bourbon bistro inspired by the cuisines of Charleston and New Orleans.

“It’s no secret that Kentucky is the epicenter of bourbon culture and heritage, and we see Northern Kentucky as the gateway to a Bourbon State of Mind,” said meetNKY President and CEO Julie Kirkpatrick. “Each one of these bars has a unique story and incredibly talented staff that help make our region a destination for bourbon enthusiasts from around the world.”

The full list of Northern Kentucky bars included this year is as follows:

The Bourbon Review list has been compiled every year since 2013 by the publication’s editorial board.

Bars make the list for having the most expensive whiskey lists, mix the most exciting cocktails, select the best single barrels and have teams of hardworking, passionate and knowledgeable staff.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

