55-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle in Avondale last month dies, coroner says

A 55-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Avondale last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 55-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Avondale last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Richard Tavares died Sunday at Drake Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was critically hurt the evening of Aug. 24 on Reading Road between Cleveland and Blair avenues, Cincinnati police have said.

Tavares was standing in the road and was not in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a news release from CPD’s Traffic Unit.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and then, according to the coroner’s report, eventually moved to Drake Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Excessive speed as a factor is unknown and impairment as a factor is being investigated, police have said.

