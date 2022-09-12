Bengals’ LS Harris placed on reserve/injured list; sign replacement from practice squad

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals practice squad player Cal Adomitis is now being added to the active roster as long snapper Clark Harris heads to the reserve/injured list.

The Bengals announced the move the day after Harris suffered a right biceps injury.

Cal Adomitis is now LS1. https://t.co/Z1RgSJzPTq — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2022

Harris’ absence was in the spotlight during the crucial moments of the Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kicker Evan McPherson trotted out for the potential game-winning field goal in overtime, but Harris was not in the game.

A high snap from the backup long snapper, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, might have disrupted McPherson’s kick as the ball sailed wide of the goalposts. Pittsburgh would eventually the game in OT, 23-20.

It’s unclear how long the Bengals will be without Harris.

While talking with the media Monday, Harris said he plans to get a second opinion on the injury before making any further decisions.

Clark Harris, with his arm in a sling, says he’ll get a second opinion tomorrow before making a final decision about the future of his season.



Says this won’t be the end of his career. Says he’s played too much football to have his last game be one he left injured. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 12, 2022

