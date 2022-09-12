Bengals’ LS Harris placed on reserve/injured list; sign replacement from practice squad
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals practice squad player Cal Adomitis is now being added to the active roster as long snapper Clark Harris heads to the reserve/injured list.
The Bengals announced the move the day after Harris suffered a right biceps injury.
Harris’ absence was in the spotlight during the crucial moments of the Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kicker Evan McPherson trotted out for the potential game-winning field goal in overtime, but Harris was not in the game.
A high snap from the backup long snapper, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, might have disrupted McPherson’s kick as the ball sailed wide of the goalposts. Pittsburgh would eventually the game in OT, 23-20.
It’s unclear how long the Bengals will be without Harris.
While talking with the media Monday, Harris said he plans to get a second opinion on the injury before making any further decisions.
