Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Bengals’ LS Harris placed on reserve/injured list; sign replacement from practice squad

Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals long snapper Clark Harris (46) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals practice squad player Cal Adomitis is now being added to the active roster as long snapper Clark Harris heads to the reserve/injured list.

The Bengals announced the move the day after Harris suffered a right biceps injury.

Harris’ absence was in the spotlight during the crucial moments of the Bengals game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kicker Evan McPherson trotted out for the potential game-winning field goal in overtime, but Harris was not in the game.

A high snap from the backup long snapper, tight end Mitchell Wilcox, might have disrupted McPherson’s kick as the ball sailed wide of the goalposts. Pittsburgh would eventually the game in OT, 23-20.

It’s unclear how long the Bengals will be without Harris.

While talking with the media Monday, Harris said he plans to get a second opinion on the injury before making any further decisions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting

Latest News

OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: OBJ-like catch in youth football game
OrthoCinsational Play of the Week: OBJ-like catch in youth football game
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA...
LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) and Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver Diontae...
Special teams hijinks, Burrow turnovers cost the Bengals in Week 1 loss to Steelers
Fans tailgate outside at Longworth Hall ahead of the Bengals' season opener against the Steelers.
Bengals fans pack Longworth Hall, The Banks ahead of first game since Super Bowl