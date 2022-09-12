Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

Cincinnati police are investigating a hit-skip crash involving a Mt. Healthy police cruiser...
Cincinnati police are investigating a hit-skip crash involving a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday.

It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m.

The driver fled the scene in a white sport utility vehicle, police say.

The officer inside the cruiser is OK and did not require medical treatment, according to police.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting

Latest News

Monday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Weather
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
Pike County Massacre: First trial resumes with opening statements Monday
It will be dry and cool Monday morning
Dry and cool weather Monday
CancerFree Kids is getting ready for their 100 mile challenge for pediatric cancer research.
CancerFree Kids hosts 100-mile challenge