Driver at large after crash into police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed into a Mt. Healthy police cruiser early Monday.

It was reported Downtown on the corner of Ninth and Vine Streets just before 3 a.m.

The driver fled the scene in a white sport utility vehicle, police say.

The officer inside the cruiser is OK and did not require medical treatment, according to police.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.