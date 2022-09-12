Dry and cool weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a cool day with temperatures most of the day in the 60s. There is a small chance for rain, mainly north of Cincinnati early this evening. Most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be cool again with a low of 56.

Tomorrow will be much like today with a cool morning and well below normal temperatures in the afternoon. The normal high for this time of year is 80 and we will only be in the low 70s. We start a warming trend Wednesday and that will take us into the weekend. We see no significant chance for rain until early next week. Even then it looks to be scattered showers in the late evening hours Monday.

The beginning of this week gives us a preview of fall weather while the weekend is a flashback to summer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.