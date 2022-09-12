Contests
Family mourns man shot to death near Findlay Market

William Reliford leaves behind 15 grandchildren.
Police: Man in his 30s Found Shot and Killed on Elm St. Near Findlay Market
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man shot and killed near Findlay Market last week leaves behind a large family whose members are mourning him even as they remain in shock over his death.

Cincinnati police officers found 52-year-old William Reliford dead in the 1800 block of Elm Street last Thursday around 11:45 p.m.

Reliford fathered six children and had 15 grandchildren.

Darlene Johnson, his sister, says he was on his way to work as a security guard.

“His children, they’re hysterical,” she said Monday.

Johnson says she didn’t believe the news at first. “The tears didn’t start coming until I got home and had talked to six or seven people,” she recalled.

Johnson lives in Georgia with the her and Reliford’s mother.

“No mother should lose their child before they,” Jonson said. “It just comes out of order.”

She adds the family is at a loss to explain why someone would want to harm him.

“He was low key. He liked to be around kids. I called him a flower child because he’s so carefree about different things,” she said. “He didn’t take certain things serious.”

Johnson says the family has a rich history with Findlay Market. Reliford’s grandfather had a fruit stand nearby, and Johnson’s sister won an award for her art there.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police have not released any suspect information.

“When somebody takes someone’s life from them, it affects the whole family,” Johnson said.

The family is still working on arrangements for Reliford’s funeral.

Anyone with information is urged to call CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

