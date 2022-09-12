Contests
LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles after the Lakers showed a tape to commemorate James' passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined points in regular season and playoffs. James achieved the feat on Feb. 12th. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James.

The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson.

“I know you down in Cincinnati right now,” the Akron, Ohio native said to Jackson. “Continue to be a great teammate. Continue to do what you got to do out on that floor. But most importantly, continue to be a great woman off the floor. That is the most important.”

The video appears to show Jackson’s mother, former WNBA player Kym Hampton, alongside the Los Angeles Lakers star.

James, widely considered to be among the greatest basketball players of all time, finished his message with “go Bearcats.”

Tri-State football legends now coordinators at UC