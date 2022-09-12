LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James.

The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson.

“I know you down in Cincinnati right now,” the Akron, Ohio native said to Jackson. “Continue to be a great teammate. Continue to do what you got to do out on that floor. But most importantly, continue to be a great woman off the floor. That is the most important.”

The video appears to show Jackson’s mother, former WNBA player Kym Hampton, alongside the Los Angeles Lakers star.

James, widely considered to be among the greatest basketball players of all time, finished his message with “go Bearcats.”

