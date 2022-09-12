Mammoth Cave, longest cave in the world, extended by 6 miles

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WXIX) - The longest cave in the world just got longer.

According to the team at Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park, the cave is now six miles longer making it a total of 426 miles.

The announcement came during the 50th anniversary of the Mammoth Cave and Flint Ridge Connection - the expedition that confirmed the title of the world’s longest cave.

“The additional 6 miles of cave is spread out in various sections throughout the cave system and were mapped and documented through hours of survey work completed by our partner, the Cave Research Foundation (CRF),” Superintendent Barclay Trimble said. “It is very fitting that we can now announce the new miles during our anniversary events celebrating years of great work accomplished by the CRF. Our teams have come together to mark this important milestone and we hope the community will take advantage of some special opportunities to learn more about the CRF and even be able to speak directly to the history makers themselves.”

Researchers with the Cave Research Foundation are mapping and exploring the system, adding incrementally to its length almost every year.

Find out more about how researchers survey new cave passages here.

Learn more about Mammoth Cave National Park including directions and lodging.

