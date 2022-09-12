Contests
Man accused of hitting dog with shovel in Woodlawn suffers from PTSD: Attorney

Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of hitting a dog with a shovel in Woodlawn is a 21-year Army veteran who suffers from PTSD, his attorney told the court on Monday.

Tianthony Wagner, 42, was given a $7,000 bond when he appeared before a judge on charges related to injuring animals, according to Hamilton County court records.

“He’s honorably discharged,” Timothy McKenna, Wagner’s attorney, said. “He tells me he sufferes from PTSD. He’s under a doctors care. We ask for a reasonable bond your honor.”

The charges stem from a video that allegedly shows Wagner swinging a shovel at two dogs in the backyard of a home on Panola Drive, documents claim.

One of the dogs, a 5-year-old Chihuahua named Pablo, suffered a traumatic brain injury from being hit with the shovel, according to Proud Pups Rescue.

The rescue took in Pablo to help him during his recovery.

“The internal medicine doctor and neurologist looked at him this morning. The neurologist said he needs time to heal from this and we just need to give him the supportive care to do so,” Proud Pups Rescue stated on their Facebook page. “They both seemed pretty optimistic but it’s very unknown right now. He did stay stable overnight- no seizures and they don’t think he will have any at this point since it’s been a few days. He’s still not wanting to stand up or eat but- that’s to be expected. He will continue to stay hospitalized at least for another 24 hours. It’s scary but both doctors seemed really hopeful. We hope he can pull through this.”

Wagner is scheduled to appear back in court on Sept. 20.

