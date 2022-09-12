Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot

A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states.
Donald Kirkland
Donald Kirkland(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday for stealing televisions from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states.

Officers responded to the Walmart around 9 p.m., where they found Donald Kirkland in possession of shoplifted property, the report said. Kirkland ran from the responding officers, but they were able to take him into custody, according to police.

Afterwards, Kirkland told officers he had stolen three TV’s, a karaoke machine and camping equipment from the Walmart and was selling it all in the parking lot. The Walmart’s manager also told officers he saw Kirkland loading one of the TV’s into a cart in the store.

Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
A man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened in downtown Cincinnati...
Man critically injured following shooting in downtown Cincinnati
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Tianthony Wagner was arrested and charged with injuring animals, court records show.
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
Domino’s franchise mogul from Kentucky caught in Florida prostitution sting

Latest News

Police investigate a serious crash involving a father and daughter struck by a car in Northside.
Woman killed in Northside hit-and-run crash, coroner says
Heather Adkins
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son in Colerain Township
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre trial resumes with jury instructions, opening statements
A 55-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Avondale last month has died, according to the...
55-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle in Avondale last month dies, coroner says
Pike County Massacre: Opening statements