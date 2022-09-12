A Mix of Sun and Clouds Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A preview of cooler fall air will arrive on Monday, and stick around for the first half of the new work week.

While we may see a light shower Monday evening and night, we look dry for most of the new work week.

The big story will be temperatures as highs will reach only 72 degrees Monday afternoon and then low 70s once again on Tuesday.

We do see a return back to the low 80s by late in the week into the weekend.

