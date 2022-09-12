Pleasant weather expected this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will come to an end just after midnight with cooler and drier weather Monday. We did see some heavy rain in spots today with more than half an inch at the international airport in a short amount of time. Tonight will be cool with a low of 55.

Monday will be dry as the Reds come back to town. It will be cool with a high of 73. Tuesday will be nearly identical.

Wednesday we begin a warming trend with highs back to near normal. We will be warmer than normal with lots of sunshine this weekend as highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. If you still have your swimming pool open or have access to a swimming pool, it may not be a bad weekend to take a dip!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.