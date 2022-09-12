Contests
Prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders, study says

An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health...
An NIH-funded study said prenatal marijuana exposure may put kids at risk of mental health disorders in late adolescence.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) – A study found women who use marijuana while pregnant may put their kids at risk of mental health disorders in late adolescence.

Researchers from Washington University in St. Louis analyzed data from an ongoing study tracking nearly 12,000 youths as they grow into young adults.

They found marijuana use by mothers after about five or six weeks into pregnancy was associated with attention, social and behavioral problems that persisted into early adolescence – 11 and 12 years of age.

They said those conditions may put kids at a greater risk of developing mental health disorders and substance abuse in late adolescence, when youths are usually most vulnerable to such disorders and behaviors.

The authors said the results further support caution when it comes to using marijuana during pregnancy.

The study was funded by the National Institutes of Health and published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

