Woman killed in Northside hit-and-run crash, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died Sunday after suffering serious injuries in late July from a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Northside, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The crash report states that on July 28, around 9:30 p.m., a driver hit Sarah Sweeney, 35, and her father, Christopher Sweeney, 70, while crossing Hamilton Avenue and Pullan Avenue.

Cincinnati police say that EMS transported the daughter and father to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The condition of her father is unclear at this time.

Police have not stated if they ever caught the driver.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Officers are still investigating.

