Avondale shooting investigation underway

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale.

A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.

No arrests were made, and a suspect description was not immediately available.

