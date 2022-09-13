Avondale shooting investigation underway
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an early morning shooting in Avondale.
A male victim was found with at least one gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Reading Road at about 2:30 a.m.
He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say he is expected to recover.
No arrests were made, and a suspect description was not immediately available.
