Cincinnati women say accused Butler County peeper targeted them for months: ‘He knows where to go’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local women say the suspect allegedly caught peeping into Butler County homes last week is the same man who haunted the windows of their Hyde Park apartments earlier this year.

“A thousand percent sure,” said a woman named Sophia. “A thousand percent sure it’s the same man.”

Sophia is a University of Cincinnati student who had been living in Hyde Park for years before the incidents. She previously said she first caught the man spying on her in November 2021. The incidents left her physically shaken and emotionally traumatized.

Other alleged victims preceded Sophie, according to Cincinnati police, and still more came forward afterwards.

“I feel like a part of me was taken when he came to my apartment and he ran away. I just cry,” said one woman, adding she no longer felt safe in her own apartment.

Police said at the time they had a suspect but lacked proof. Ohio’s voyeurism law complicated any potential criminal case.

Fast forward to last week, when the Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones asked for help identifying a man caught on security camera peering into residents’ windows at Four Bridges subdivision in Liberty Township.

The video (see tweet below) is from Aug. 22 around 1:30 a.m. Jones says the peeper was spotted doing this again last week on Sept. 5 at 10:50 p.m.

“The concerning thing is he’s coming back to the same one,” Det. Joe Nerlinger said last week. “The first video that was made public he’s looking in. We’re not sure that he’s aware that there is a camera. The more concerning one is the second time he came back he appears to be attempting to cover his face.”

Days later, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of 36-year-old Kevin Ayers on a criminal trespass charge.

Kevin Ayers is a registered sex offender and has previous convictions of voyeurism and public indecency. (WXIX)

Authorities have not confirmed Ayers is the same man who targeted the Cincinnati women, but Sophie and an alleged victim who prefers to remain anonymous say his is the face they can’t unsee.

“It’s the same situation that happened with mine,” Sophie said, “where mine was an apartment complex that was ‘public/private property,’ so somebody could walk up to my window, and it would be fine because it’s ‘private/public property.’ But, I think that’s the main thing, is he knows where to go. He knows when to go.”

Ayers is a registered sex offender with previous convictions for voyeurism. In 2015, he was arrested for taking photos of a nude woman while masturbating in Anderson Township, according to Hamilton County court documents.

He was also convicted of masturbating in Withrow Nature Preserve and on his apartment balcony while trying to get his neighbors attention in 2012, court records show.

“Very heartbreaking to see that all these victims have to keep talking about it, keep proving themselves and proving to other people that this is a problem, especially with this man,” Sophie said.

Sheriff’s detectives were able to arrest Ayers after people in the community sent police more than 25 tips identifying the suspect. Said Jones, “This could have escalated into something much more severe.”

Ayers posted a $250 bond on the criminal trespass charge.

Sophie says that’s infuriating. “I mean, the amount of money he paid, is less than the amount of money I pay in therapy a month.”

She continued: “It’s heartbreaking to see that he’s just going to be brought back out by the justice system. It’s very flawed and very upsetting.”

Ayers’ arraignment is set for September 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Prowler in the Four Bridges area of Liberty Twp Ohio. Need your help to identify him! August 22 @ 0123 hours the suspect is attempting to look in resident’s windows. He did this again on September 5 @ 2250 hours.

Contact Detective Nerlinger at 1-513-759-7344 if u have info! pic.twitter.com/d7irOUtgA9 — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) September 6, 2022

