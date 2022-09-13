Fall-like weather remains in the Tri-State for now

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will end by midnight for those that are still dealing with light showers. It didn’t amount to much more than a few hundredths of an inch in most rain gauges. Overnight will be dry and pleasant. Low 56.

Tomorrow will be similar with a cool morning and well below normal temperatures in the afternoon. The normal high for this time of year is 80 and we will only be in the low 70s.

The beginning of this week gives us a preview of fall weather while the weekend is a flashback to summer. We start a warming trend Wednesday and that will take us into the weekend. We see no significant chance for rain until early next week. Even then it looks to be scattered showers in the late evening hours Monday.

