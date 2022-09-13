Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating.
Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
In addition to the meal specials, some fall-themed cocktails will be available. Bartenders at the Golden Lamb restaurant in Lebanon will serve a candy corn specialty cocktail made with sweet corn simple syrup, Maker’s Mark bourbon, autumn spices, and a smoked salt rim.
The bartenders at Butcher and Barrel in Downtown Cincinnati created a Maple Peach Bourbon Smash, made with Maker’s Mark, fresh peaches, mint, a little cinnamon maple syrup, and a splash of ginger ale.
Event organizers say customers can use the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week App, where they can find locations, hours of operation, GCRW menus, and more. They can also check-in and, earn points and participate in contests.
Here is a complete list of the restaurants participating:
- Alfio’s Buon Cibo
- BrewRiver
- Brown Dog Café
- Butcher and Barrel
- Che (OTR)
- Che (O’Bryonville)
- Coppin’s at Hotel Covington
- deSha’s American Tavern
- E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park
- E+O Kitchen at the Banks
- Eddie Merlot’s
- Eighteen at The Radisson
- Embers, Flatiron Café
- Golden Lamb
- Goose & Elder
- Ivory House
- Jag’s Steak & Seafood
- Khora
- Kitchen 1883 – Anderson
- Kitchen 1883 – Union
- Kona Grill
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- LouVino
- Matt The Miller’s Tavern
- Metropole at 21c
- Mita’s
- Moerlein Lager House
- Nicholson’s
- Nicola’s
- OKTO
- Overlook Kitchen
- Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub
- Primavista
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Salazar
- Seasons 52
- Somm Wine Bar
- Street City Pub
- Subito
- The Capital Grille
- The Melting Pot
- The View at Shires’ Garden
- Trio Bistro
- Via Vite
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.