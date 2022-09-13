Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating.

Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.

In addition to the meal specials, some fall-themed cocktails will be available. Bartenders at the Golden Lamb restaurant in Lebanon will serve a candy corn specialty cocktail made with sweet corn simple syrup, Maker’s Mark bourbon, autumn spices, and a smoked salt rim.

The bartenders at Butcher and Barrel in Downtown Cincinnati created a Maple Peach Bourbon Smash, made with Maker’s Mark, fresh peaches, mint, a little cinnamon maple syrup, and a splash of ginger ale.

Event organizers say customers can use the Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week App, where they can find locations, hours of operation, GCRW menus, and more. They can also check-in and, earn points and participate in contests.

Here is a complete list of the restaurants participating:

Alfio’s Buon Cibo

BrewRiver

Brown Dog Café

Butcher and Barrel

Che (OTR)

Che (O’Bryonville)

Coppin’s at Hotel Covington

deSha’s American Tavern

E+O Kitchen - Hyde Park

E+O Kitchen at the Banks

Eddie Merlot’s

Eighteen at The Radisson

Embers, Flatiron Café

Golden Lamb

Goose & Elder

Ivory House

Jag’s Steak & Seafood

Khora

Kitchen 1883 – Anderson

Kitchen 1883 – Union

Kona Grill

Libby’s Southern Comfort

LouVino

Matt The Miller’s Tavern

Metropole at 21c

Mita’s

Moerlein Lager House

Nicholson’s

Nicola’s

OKTO

Overlook Kitchen

Pampa’s Argentine Gastropub

Primavista

Ripple Wine Bar

Salazar

Seasons 52

Somm Wine Bar

Street City Pub

Subito

The Capital Grille

The Melting Pot

The View at Shires’ Garden

Trio Bistro

Via Vite

