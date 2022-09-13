Contests
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs

Demarcus King
Demarcus King(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A resident at Alms Hill Apartments is accused of opening fire with a rifle outside the Walnut Hills complex and across busy streets including Victory Parkway and then trying to cover it up.

Cincinnati police arrested Demarcus King on Monday, writing in court records it was all caught on a security camera.

They charged him with the Sept. 8 incident and said he created “a substantial risk of physical harm to property,” according to his criminal complaint.

The area is surrounded by multiple houses and businesses.

King picked up the discharged rifle casings before police arrived in order to conceal evidence and hamper their investigation, police wrote in an affidavit.

King was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and tampering with evidence.

He briefly appeared Tuesday morning before a judge in Hamilton County Municipal Court. We will update this story as soon as we have his bond information.

