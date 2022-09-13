Contests
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

The sheriff’s office investigated the allegations and decided they did not constitute criminal conduct.
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Heated allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller arose Monday night at the Lakota Local Schools Board of Education meeting.

The board received a complaint from a member of the community on Aug. 22 concerning Miller. The material submitted to the board did not contain any direct evidence of misconduct, nor did it demonstrate that Miller presented a threat to students or staff, said Board President Lynda O’Connor.

O’Connor said whoever submitted the complaint also sent it to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office completed the investigation last Friday and found Miller clear of anything that might have prompted criminal charges.

Monday night, the board said it is having an independent agency look at Miller out of an abundance of caution.

We will publish the results of the investigation when it is complete.

