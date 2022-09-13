Contests
Law enforcement change tactics to combat fake IDs made overseas

By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Fake IDs have been around for decades, but the way law enforcement has been able to police the issue has had to change over the years.

Police say overseas operations are pumping out fake IDs for a bargain price, and as FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown reports, it makes cracking down on production for a local police department nearly impossible.

